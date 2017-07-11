We all know that Theresa Caputo aka “The Long Island Medium” has special abilities. But who knew that she also was a first-class lip-syncer?
Hicksville’s Caputo gets to show off that side of her personality when she performs to the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Got a Feeling” on Wednesday night’s “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV at 10 p.m.)
She’ll go head-to-head with comedian-actor Nick Swardson (“Reno: 911”) on the program that has become the most-watched original program in the network’s history.
