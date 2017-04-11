Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 56° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TVEntertainment

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Background talent dressed as honor guards in the (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    See behind-the-scenes photos of CBS' political drama “Madam Secretary” being taped at Newsday.

    'Madam Secretary' films at Newsday: Go behind the scenes on set

    Updated
    By

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is the backdrop for CBS political drama, “Madam Secretary” today. Areas of the Newsday campus are sectioned off with trailers and tents for filming of the show, which co-stars Tea Leoni as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord and Tim Daly has the head of a central intelligence unit.

    Take a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the taping, and check back for more updates.

    A conference room at Newsday is transformed into
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A conference room at Newsday is transformed into the CIA for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    A lighting technician tests a light that will
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A technician tests a light that will be used in a scene in "Madam Secretary," which is taping at Newsday Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    A background talent helps get dressed inside Newsday's
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    An extra gets costume touches from wardrobe in a holding room at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show "Madam Secretary" is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Electricians test lights for an upcoming scene. Newsday's
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Electricians test lights that will be used to film a scene in CBS' "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent dressed and wait for their next
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras wait in a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show "Madam Secretary" is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    The prop truck in the parking lot of
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The prop truck in the parking lot at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent dressed as honor guards in the
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras dressed as military honor guards stand in a costuming area set up at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show "Madam Secretary" is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Costume area setup inside the advertising room at
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The costume area set up inside Newsday's headquarters in Melville for the onsite filming of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent dressed and wait for this next
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras wait for their scenes in a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent on their lunch break. Newsday's headquarters
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The cast and crew take a lunch break under a tent pitched at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent on their lunch break. Newsday's headquarters
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The cast and crew take a lunch break under a tent pitched at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent walk to the outside holding area
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras walk to the exterior holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Hair department setup in the advertising room at
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The hair department's set up in Newsday's headquarters in Melville, for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Electricians get lighting setup with a boom for
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The production crew gets a lighting set up with a boom to shoot scenes for the CBS show, "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    A crew member walks background talent into Newsday's
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A crew member walks background talent into Newsday's headquarters in Melville in preparation for a taping of the CBS drama, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Shadowing panels for lights (held and propped up
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Shadowing panels for lights are stacked in the parking lot of Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent leave the holding area of Newsday.
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras leave the holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent walk to the outside holding area
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras make their way to a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent dressed and wait for this next
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras wait in a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville,  where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming scenes Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Electricians get lighting setup with a boom for
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A production crew works on a lighting setup with a boom for shooting at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Background talent get dressed and wait for their
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Background talent in the wardrobe, hair and makeup area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Wardrobe truck gets unloaded at Newsday. Newsday's headquarters
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A wardrobe truck gets unloaded at Newsday's headquarters in Melville in preparation for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    The French flag flies above and new landscaping
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The French flag flies above new landscaping planted by a production crew for onsite filming of the CBS drama, "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Wardrobe arrives at Newsday. Newsday's headquarters in Melville
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Wardrobe arrives at Newsday's headquarters in Melville to be used for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's advertising department will now be used for
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's office space makes way for wardrobe, hair and makeup staging areas during prep for filming of the CBS drama, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's advertising department will now be used for
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's advertising department will now be used for hair and makeup for filming of "Madam Secretary" Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Extras arrive at Newsday. Newsday's headquarters in Melville
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Extras arrive at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    The parking lot at Newsday is filling up
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The parking lot at Newsday's headquarters in Melville fills with production trailers carrying equipment for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    The French flag gets raised for filming of
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The French flag gets raised for filming of "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    The French flag flies above and new landscaping
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The French flag flies above new landscaping for filming of the CBS drama "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, Mike Thompson, one of the groundskeepers for the show, plants flowers and greenery on the circle garden in front of the building. A French flag will be flown from the Newsday flag pole for a scene.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, Mike Thompson, one of the groundskeepers for the show, plants flowers and greenery on the circle garden in front of the building.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, one of the Newsday executive conference rooms has been converted into a CIA conference room with CIA-labeled binders on the shelves and a CIA flag near the window.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, one of the Newsday executive conference rooms has been converted into a CIA conference room with CIA-labeled binders on the shelves and a CIA flag near the window.

    Conference room C at Newsday is being used
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A conference room at Newsday is being used as a CIA room during filming. Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Conference room C at Newsday is being used
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    A Newsday conference area morphs into a CIA room during filming. Newsday's headquarters in Melville is being used for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, one of the Newsday executive conference rooms has been converted into a CIA conference room with CIA-labeled binders on the shelves.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    A conference room at Newsday is being used CBS’ ‘Madam Secretary’ films at Newsday Jodie Foster directed a scene for an episode TV shows filmed on Long Island Did you know these 55 movies were shot on Long Island?

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.