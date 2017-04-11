'Madam Secretary' films at Newsday: Go behind the scenes on set
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is the backdrop for CBS political drama, “Madam Secretary” today. Areas of the Newsday campus are sectioned off with trailers and tents for filming of the show, which co-stars Tea Leoni as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord and Tim Daly has the head of a central intelligence unit.
Take a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the taping, and check back for more updates.
A conference room at Newsday is transformed into the CIA for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
A technician tests a light that will be used in a scene in "Madam Secretary," which is taping at Newsday Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
An extra gets costume touches from wardrobe in a holding room at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show "Madam Secretary" is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Electricians test lights that will be used to film a scene in CBS' "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras wait in a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show "Madam Secretary" is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The prop truck in the parking lot at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras dressed as military honor guards stand in a costuming area set up at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show "Madam Secretary" is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The costume area set up inside Newsday's headquarters in Melville for the onsite filming of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras wait for their scenes in a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The cast and crew take a lunch break under a tent pitched at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The cast and crew take a lunch break under a tent pitched at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras walk to the exterior holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The hair department's set up in Newsday's headquarters in Melville, for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The production crew gets a lighting set up with a boom to shoot scenes for the CBS show, "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
A crew member walks background talent into Newsday's headquarters in Melville in preparation for a taping of the CBS drama, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Shadowing panels for lights are stacked in the parking lot of Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras leave the holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is taping Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras make their way to a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras wait in a holding area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming scenes Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
A production crew works on a lighting setup with a boom for shooting at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, where the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," is filming Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Background talent in the wardrobe, hair and makeup area at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
A wardrobe truck gets unloaded at Newsday's headquarters in Melville in preparation for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The French flag flies above new landscaping planted by a production crew for onsite filming of the CBS drama, "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Wardrobe arrives at Newsday's headquarters in Melville to be used for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's office space makes way for wardrobe, hair and makeup staging areas during prep for filming of the CBS drama, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's advertising department will now be used for hair and makeup for filming of "Madam Secretary" Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Extras arrive at Newsday's headquarters in Melville for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The parking lot at Newsday's headquarters in Melville fills with production trailers carrying equipment for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The French flag gets raised for filming of "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The French flag flies above new landscaping for filming of the CBS drama "Madam Secretary" at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, Mike Thompson, one of the groundskeepers for the show, plants flowers and greenery on the circle garden in front of the building. A French flag will be flown from the Newsday flag pole for a scene.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, Mike Thompson, one of the groundskeepers for the show, plants flowers and greenery on the circle garden in front of the building.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, one of the Newsday executive conference rooms has been converted into a CIA conference room with CIA-labeled binders on the shelves and a CIA flag near the window.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, one of the Newsday executive conference rooms has been converted into a CIA conference room with CIA-labeled binders on the shelves and a CIA flag near the window.
A conference room at Newsday is being used as a CIA room during filming. Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
A Newsday conference area morphs into a CIA room during filming. Newsday's headquarters in Melville is being used for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Newsday's headquarters in Melville is transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madam Secretary," April 10, 2017. Here, one of the Newsday executive conference rooms has been converted into a CIA conference room with CIA-labeled binders on the shelves.
