The life of Long Island-born pop star Mariah Carey is being made into a TV series.

Deadline.com said Tuesday that the five-time Grammy Award-winner, 48, and her longtime friend, director-producer Brett Ratner, who was born one day after Carey, would serve as executive producers on the as-yet-untitled biographical drama for Starz.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Set to begin in 1980s New York City, where the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey was an aspiring teenage singer-songwriter, the series by writer Nina Colman (“Dr. Dolittle 3,” the current UPtv comedy-drama “Date My Dad”) will examine the singer’s life as a biracial child who overcame a difficult childhood following her parents’ divorce when she was 3.

Colman will be the showrunner and an executive producer.

After graduating from Harborfields High School in 1987, Carey moved to Manhattan and worked as a waitress and coat check girl while studying cosmetology and pursuing a music career. Columbia Records president Tommy Mottola signed her on the strength of a demo tape, and her first album, “Mariah Carey” (1990), rocketed her to stardom with four No. 1 singles. According to Guinness World Records, Carey, along with Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, each have sold 200 million albums worldwide, second only to Madonna, with an estimated 300 million. Carey’s occasional ventures as an actress netted her good reviews for her role in “Precious” (2009).

Carey’s personal life has gone less smoothly. She was married to Mottola from 1993 to 1997 until a high-profile divorce, and wed singer-actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon in 2008, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended with his filing for divorce in December 2014. Carey and casino mogul and Hollywood producer James Packer became engaged in New York City on Jan. 21, 2016, but that relationship was over by October.