HIGHLIGHTS Actress combined strength and frailty in her roles

Suffered real-life tragedies along the way

Mary Tyler Moore, one of the most beloved and honored actresses in television history who starred in a pair of comedies that once dominated prime-time along with American culture, has died. She was 80. Moore, who had been the CEO of the JDRF, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes when she was 33, and had struggled with the effects of the disease in recent years, according to reports. A cause of death was not released by the family.

A striking brunette with the poise and grace of the dancer she had trained to become, Moore was not destined to command prime time by merely her looks or poise, but with a grace that was hard to define — generations of critics and casual fans certainly tried. A laugh that seemed to emerge deep from the recesses of her being, and a sob, too, Moore’s display of emotion was at once subtle and visceral, usually to hilarious effect, occasionally otherwise.

But as an actress — dramatic and comic — there was simply no one else like her in the long history of TV. Moore combined frailty with strength, vulnerability with resolve. She seemed imbued with a sense that life’s cruelties and absurdities could humiliate but couldn’t vanquish — that she would always make it, after all.

But if her core was difficult to locate, it was also the source of her power and mystery as an actress. Beyond the wide smile and easy elegance of Mary Richards and Laura Petrie — “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” respectively — viewers sensed a certain aloneness, even loneliness.

Robert Redford certainly sensed that when he cast her as Beth Jarred in 1980’s “Ordinary People,” for which she received an Oscar nomination. Fans of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” did as well, acutely so in the closing minutes of the series, when Mary tearfully said goodbye to her colleagues at WTVJ.

In an interview years later, she said that ending both her TV shows was emotionally wrenching for her because, “It was the end of a family — and it was not the family I ever felt comfortable with as a child. I felt at home with these people, felt comfortable, loved and supported.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Her life was a fairy tale and tragedy. At the height of her fame, her only son, Richard, 24, killed himself in a shooting accident. She battled alcoholism. She wrote two books, or confessionals, chronicling her life and struggles, revealing that she had been abused by a family friend when she was 6, and that her father was coldly aloof, her mother also an alcoholic. Of Mary Richards — considered one of TV’s first feminists — she once said, “I didn’t feel that separate from the character I was playing.”

Besides icon, she also became a TV power broker, along with then husband-Grant Tinker, and co-chief of one of TV’s most influential independent production companies — MTM, an acronym for the in-house star. She and Tinker met on the set of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” married in 1962, and with Tinker launched MTM in 1969. She starred in the production company’s first in-house production, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and a legendary run of hits followed, including “St. Elsewhere” and “Hill Street Blues.” Three spinoffs — “Lou Grant,” “Rhoda” and “Phyllis” — sprang from “Mary Tyler Moore.”

Like Lucille Ball, Moore — who divorced Tinker in 1980 — also revisited her most famous character — Mary Richards — or at least a variation of her. After leaving “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1977 — still a hit, by the way — a line of respectfully reviewed TV movies followed, along with four more CBS series. The first was “Mary” (1978), a variety-comedy show, lasted only three telecasts, followed by “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour” (1979), another part-variety, part-sitcom amalgam. She tried “Mary” one more time — this one a sitcom set at a newspaper, which struggled during the 1985 season. Finally, the sitcom “Annie McGuire,” with Moore as a newly married civil servant, lasted just two months in 1988.

The run soured her on TV, and she considered never returning. By then, she had also moved back to New York, in part to focus on stage projects — she won a Tony in 1980 for “Whose Life is it Anyway?” — but was ambivalent about that as well. In an interview with Newsday in 1995, she admitted to an “odd combination of emotions that I go into the theater with. It’s a love-hate experience that is so exhausting, and from an emotional standpoint it becomes a real fight to keep it fresh night after night. Sometimes it’s an uphill battle you don’t always win and hopefully the audience isn’t always aware of.”

Her last series in a semi-lead role essentially ended a glorious TV career once and for all. “New York News,” about another passion of Moore’s, the New York tabloid wars, was thrown up against “Seinfeld” with predictable results. At the time, Moore said, “It is exactly that lack of control that makes me not a hundred percent enthusiastic about the medium of television.”

Born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Flatbush, Brooklyn, to Marjorie Hackett and George Tyler Moore, Moore attended Immaculate Heart High School. She wrote of a lonely, traumatic childhood in a pair of autobiographies. When she was 8, the family moved to Los Angeles, where she was determined to become a dancer.

She later said, “I wanted to be a star dancer, but they weren’t making musicals anymore” so she turned to acting. She was the “Happy Hotpoint” elf in TV commercials in the mid-’50s, and got a voice role on a forgotten series called “Richard Diamond, Private Detective.” She played a telephone operator, but viewers could only see her legs. Both legs and voice got her guest roles on a pair of big hits, “77 Sunset Strip” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

Moore later auditioned to play Danny Thomas’ daughter on another hit-to-be, “Make Room for Daddy,” but didn’t get the job. Instead she got something much better: A referral from Thomas to Carl Reiner, who was looking for someone to play Laura Petrie in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She got the role and a star was born.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“During the first year of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ as thrilled and bursting with excitement over my work as I was, I was equally without emotion at home,” she later wrote of her foundering marriage, to Richard Meeker. They divorced the year “Dick Van Dyke” launched in 1961. She was also a relatively new mother, and wrote: “There is no question about it. By the time Richie was 5, I had already let him down. When he needed me the most, I was busier and even more self-concerned than I had been when he was an impressionable infant.”

She later wrote of her son’s drug problems, and her own battle with alcoholism: “I can recall with sickening clarity that on more than one occasion I played Russian roulette with my car. What’s more, some unwary, innocent people played with me.”

By 1980, she had returned to New York City to star in “Whose Life” — about a sculptor who was paralyzed — but on Oct. 15 of that year got a call from Tinker at 5 in the morning. He told her Ritchie had died in a gun accident.