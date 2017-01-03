Megyn Kelly is about to change networks. The Fox News star and will move to NBC News for an undisclosed amount, according to story that was reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.
Based on early reports from people involved in the negotiation, Kelly is slated to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor a Sunday night news show and be involved in the network’s political programming and coverage of other major events.
Kelly is the second-most-watched host on Fox News — after Bill O’Reilly of Fox News.
