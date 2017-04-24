Megyn Kelly is expected to step into her new role at NBC News in June, according to a report in Variety. A new Kelly-anchored prime-time show is expected to air Sundays — exact time to be determined, but likely at 7 p.m. — and will also feature an ensemble news magazine, roughly similar to “On Assignment,” which aired over the summer last year.
NBC has been deploying other summer magazines in that time period in recent years while resting “Dateline.” David Corvo and Liz Cole, “Dateline” showrunners, will also oversee the Kelly newcomer.
Unanswered questions so far: Will this be a permanent show, or a test run? And when will Kelly — freed from her Fox News contract in early April — join the network morning lineup? She is expected to host a morning program to air weekdays at either 9 or 10.
NBC News declined to comment.
