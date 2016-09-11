Subscribe
    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, back, crowns (Credit: AP)

    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, back, crowns the winner Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, as Lynn Weidner, right assists during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss America 2017 pageant

    Updated

    Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields was crowned the new Miss America during the pageant on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, N.J. See her crowning moment, this year's contestants and other big moments from the competition.

    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, back left,
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, back left, crowns the Miss America winner Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, as Lynn Weidner, right assists, as Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer, second right, and Miss Texas 2016 Caroline Carothers, look on during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, back, crowns
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer, center, and Miss Texas
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer, center, and Miss Texas Caroline Carothers, right, congratulate Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields as Miss America during the M(AP Photo/Mel Evans)

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: Miss Arkansas
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields appears onstage during the 2017 Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for dcp)

    Miss New York Camille Sims appears onstage
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss New York Camille Sims appears onstage during the 2017 Miss America Competition - Show at Boardwalk Hall Arena on Sept. 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    Miss America 2017 contestants appear onstage during
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss America 2017 contestants appear onstage during the 2017 Miss America Competition - Show at Boardwalk Hall Arena on Sept. 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    Miss America 2017 contestants appear onstage during
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss Iowa, Kelly Koch, competes during the Miss
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    Miss Iowa, Kelly Koch, competes during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell performs onstage
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell at the 2017 Miss America Competition on Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell performs onstage
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss New York, Camille Sims, appears onstage during
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss New York, Camille Sims, at the 2017 Miss America pageant on Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss South Carolina, Rachel Wyatt, appears onstage during
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss South Carolina, Rachel Wyatt, at the Miss America 2017 pageant on Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer appears onstage during
    (Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Michael Loccisano)

    Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer at the 2017 Miss America Competition on Sept. 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss Oklahoma Sarah Klein

    Miss Oklahoma, Sarah Klein, waves as she is
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    Miss Oklahoma, Sarah Klein, waves as she is selected to move on in the competition during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss Maryland Hannah Brewers

    Miss Maryland, Hannah Brewer, reacts as she is
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    Miss Maryland, Hannah Brewers, reacts as she is selected to move on in the competition during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss America Contestants

    Contestants wave during the Miss America 2017 pageant,
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    Contestants wave during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Miss America 2016, Betty Cantrell

    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, pauses and
    (Credit: AP/Mel Evans)

    The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell, pauses and wipes a tear as she sings the National Anthem during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J.

