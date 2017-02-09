Michael C. Hall will join the second season of Netflix’s Golden Globe winner “The Crown” as John F. Kennedy, according to Deadline. The Jacqueline Kennedy role was also filled: Jodi Balfour, a South African actress, will play the first lady.
While Balfour is largely unknown to U.S. TV viewers, Hall needs no introduction (“Dexter,” “Six Feet Under”) although this role is a departure.
The second season of Peter Morgan’s behind-closed-doors miniseries about the life of Queen Elizabeth II is currently in production, however the Deadline report indicates the parallel JFK storyline will go behind closed doors as well. Deadline says Hall’s JFK is jealous of Jacqueline Kennedy’s popularity and “seeks revenge by flaunting his many infidelities.”
Hall will also play Nixon White House counsel John Dean in “Felt,” the Peter Landesman-directed film about Mark Felt, the “Deep Throat” of Watergate fame. Liam Neeson will play the title role.
Netflix has yet to announce a launch date for the season 2 of “The Crown.”
