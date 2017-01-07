NBC is making sure that viewers won’t miss two important television events Tuesday night — President Barack Obama’s farewell address and the return of its fall hit “This Is Us.”

To accommodate Obama’s speech at 9 p.m., the regular time slot for “This Is Us,” the ensemble drama will be shown at 10 p.m. instead. The episode, titled “The Right Thing to Do,” marks the first original airing of “This Is Us” since its holiday-themed show on Dec. 6.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The remainder of NBC’s lineup includes an original episode of the game show “The Wall” from 8 to 9 p.m., and a “Wall” repeat from Dec. 19 that will be joined in progress at 9:40 p.m. The episode of “Chicago Fire,” which had been slated to run at 10 p.m., will be presented at that time on Jan. 17.

CBS meanwhile will pre-empt “Bull,” the popular freshman series starring Michael Weatherly, for Obama’s address. A rebroadcast of the season 9 finale of “The Big Bang Theory” will follow at 9:30 p.m.

ABC’s Tuesday lineup is mostly unchanged, except that a rerun of “Fresh Off the Boat” will take the place of “The Real O’Neals” at 9:30 p.m.

PBS is moving the start time of its “American Experience” documentary “Command and Control,” about how a nuclear accident was averted in 1980, from 9 to 9:30 p.m.