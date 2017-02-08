HIGHLIGHTS Netflix releases 15-second teaser

Twitter announcement proclaims, ‘There’s no turning back’

The fifth season of “Orange Is the New Black” will launch June 9, Netflix announced via Twitter early Wednesday. Beyond that date, nothing: A 15-second tease offered only what teases tend to offer, which is just the slightest bit of information without the slightest indication of where matters will head at Litchfield.

For fans, the fourth season left them in the worst possible place, on the edge of a cliff, looking over, where any number of possibilities could present themselves. In the closing minutes, a prison riot had broken out (following a corrections officer’s accidental suffocation of Poussey Washington, played by Samira Wiley). Crowds converged from four directions, and four hallways, on Judy King (Blair Brown), just prior to her release.

Then, a corrections officer — an unpopular one, Humphrey (Michael Torpey) — pulls a gun, which is then knocked from his hands and picked up by Daya (Dascha Polanco) who then points it straight at his head.

The new teaser moves from prisoner to prisoner with Alex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Lorna (Yael Stone), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Maria (Jessica Pimentel), Red (Kate Mulgrew) and Gloria (Selenis Leyva) expressing a range of emotions following Poussey’s death.

The Twitter announcement did carry one line — “There’s no turning back” — which is intended to suggest only questions (as opposed to answers). There’s no turning back for Daya? Or Judy? Or the rest of the inmates?

Or — in the wake of the riot — no turning back for Litchfield?