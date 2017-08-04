Huntington native Ralph Macchio will reprise his iconic role from the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid” in “Cobra Kai,” a 10-episode comedy that will stream on YouTube Red, according to The Hollywood Reporter. William Zabka, who played Macchio’s rival in the original movie, will co-star.

The series is set 30 years after the original film. Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) is facing hard times and reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, which puts him at odds with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who is still trying to adjust to life without Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita, who died in 2005).

“If ‘The Karate Kid’ was Daniel’s story, ‘Cobra Kai’ is equal parts Daniel and Johnny’s story,” Macchio, 55, told THR. “Also because this is a series and not a movie, we really wanted to re-imagine how the story was told. Changing the name made sense as part of that.”

The script will be written by “Hot Tub Time Machine‘s” Josh Heald and “Harold and Kumar‘s” Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

“Like everyone who grew up in the 1980s, the three of us are enormous fans of The Karate Kid,” Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg said in a joint statement. “ ‘Cobra Kai’ will be a true continuation of the original films — packed with comedy, heart, and thrilling fight scenes. We can’t wait to reignite the LaRusso-Lawrence rivalry, and we’re thankful to our partners at YouTube Red, Sony Pictures Television, and Overbrook for their shared enthusiasm in making our dream project a reality.”

The original “Karate Kid” spawned two sequels (1986 and 1989) and a remake with Jaden Smith in 2010.