Season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” the ABC reality show delayed by an on-set incident that briefly shut down production, will premiere Aug. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m., the network said Wednesday.

ABC had announced on June 20 that the season would air, following an investigation by production company Warner Bros. Television that found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who had been accused of misbehavior. Both had denied any improprieties.

In its announcement Wednesday, the network said, “The previously announced cast will all be a part of this summer’s . . . season, including the cast members that were at the center of the investigation.”

Olympios told Newsday in a statement, “I am very happy to be appearing on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ special,” indicating she would not be appearing as a regular cast-member this season. People involved in the series, speaking on background because they were not authorized to comment, told Newsday that despite reports of a reunion special, no such special was planned and that Olympios and Jackson would be in a segment of one episode.

Jackson had confirmed his participation to TMZ.com on Saturday, saying, “Yeah. I’m doing a ‘Men Tell All’ [reunion special] for ‘The Bachelorette.’ I’ll be doing . . . ‘Paradise’ as well,” he added, without offering details of his appearance.

Jackson additionally told TMZ he would not bring up the incident with Olympios, but that “If she wants to come up to me, we can talk on camera, we can talk offline. However, whether it’s there or in the future, 10 years from now . . . I got nothing but love for her and her family.”

Warner Bros. had announced on June 11 that it was suspending production of season 4 of the “Bachelor / Bachelorette” spinoff show, saying “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set” and promising an investigation and “appropriate responsive action.” Nine days later, the studio said in a statement, “Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member.”