“The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay fired back Tuesday at online sniping that claimed she chose being engaged toBryan Abasolo over love with Peter Kraus on the dating show’s Season 13 finale Monday.

“It’s so funny to me,” the Dallas attorney told Ryan Seacrest and guest host Rita Ora on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “Like, I’ve never been one to settle or to be desperate for anything. That’s why I was 32 and still single. So when people say stuff like that, like Bryan was ‘the runner-up,’ I’m like, no. I think you can clearly see [on the season’s episodes] that I had a lot of love for Bryan and that he was the one for me. I would never just choose a ring.”

Lindsay offered a slightly different reason on “Good Morning America” for having been single, telling co-host Michael Strahan via FaceTime from a car stuck in New York traffic, “I’ve dated a lot of Peters. . . . I’ve dated a lot of guys who didn’t want to commit to me. That’s why I’m 32 and was single.”

She went on to explain she realized she was in love with Abasolo, 37, a Miami chiropractor, during their hometown date. “When I really started to see it was when I had to defend him to my family. And I was explaining why he meant so much to me and who he was to me, and then I referred to him as my best friend, and that’s when I was like, ‘It’s totally Bryan.’ ”

Abasolo told “GMA” that after having watched Kraus struggle with uncertain feelings toward Lindsay on the just-concluded season, “You feel a little frustration [over] how she was treated and the position she was put in for the simple fact that here I am, totally committed, totally invested, totally ready to start a real future with this woman. And then on the other end, you have someone who’s indecisive, wishy-washy, and at the same time he’s telling her that he’s in love with her and will propose. So, it was just tough to watch.”

Lindsay and Abasolo said on the show they plan on marrying in the winter of late 2018 or early 2019, and on having three or four children. They have not yet decided where they will live. Lindsay was sure, however, that, “I’m gonna take his last name.”