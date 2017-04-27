“Summer House,” the Bravo unscripted series that caused a stir in Montauk last year, is returning for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

There were no other details announced about the second season, and when asked, Bravo offered none. Nevertheless, here’s the obvious question: Will “House” return to Montauk – or Napeague, where it was actually set last summer, despite Bravo’s promotional suggestions to the contrary.

“No decision has been made on the location but more details on the next season will be announced at a later date,” a network spokeswoman said.

However, a company source said the show “will once again take place in areas out East.”

The show chronicled the love lives and tribulations of nine friends sharing the titular summer house. Montauk – or at least the idea of Montauk – was baked into the original series premise, based on an outdated notion that the Hamptons had become passe, while the real action was in the picturesque outpost to the east. Moreover, promos indicated that “boozy brunches, beachfront thrills, rosé parties, charity galas, bonfires, and jaw-dropping hookups” had indeed taken place in Montauk. In fact, the town of Easthampton had denied Bravo’s request to film on public property. The producers ultimately sought permission from private businesses to shoot on their properties. Some agreed to the requests, others did not.

In fact, “Summer House” (whose first season aired from January to March) ran into a community buzz-saw last summer even before shooting began. Some residents – anxious to expunge the image of Montauk as party-central – were concerned that the show would re-enforce the impression, or worse. The Montauk Chamber of Commerce sought to have references to Montauk removed from advertising. The production company, True Entertainment, seemed to have been caught off-guard by the blowback.