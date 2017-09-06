Debbie Gibson -- we might add, Merrick’s own Debbie Gibson -- will join the cast of the 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the show announced Wednesday morning.

And wondering what Derek Fisher has been up to since leaving the Knicks? Wonder no longer. He’s in the cast, too.

But neither Gibson nor Fisher may have the inside track to the coveted -- and we might add, extremely beautiful and sparkly -- Trophy Mirror Ball. That track would belong to former NFL star/reality show star/author Terrell Owens, who is partnered with Cheryl Burke. Burke knows a thing or two about winning the big sparkly ball.

The show’s 25th launches Sept. 18 at 8. Here’s your cast, mini bios gratis of ABC:

BARBARA CORCORAN (pro partner Keo Motsepe) - Barbara Corcoran has been an investor/Shark for the past nine seasons on Shark Tank.

DEBBIE GIBSON (pro partner Alan Bersten) - From singer, songwriter and musician to actress and dancer, Debbie Gibson embodies what it truly means to be an entertainer. A music prodigy, Debbie exploded on the Billboard Pop Charts at the tender age of 16 with the self-penned “Only in My Dreams.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

DEREK FISHER (pro partner Sharna Burgess) - In 1996, Derek Fisher was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won 5 NBA Championships. He is the all-time NBA record holder in playoff games played and served as president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

DREW SCOTT (pro partner Emma Slater) - Drew Scott and his twin brother, Jonathan, host multiple top-rated HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated “Property Brothers,” “Brother vs. Brother” and “Property Brothers at Home.”

FRANKIE MUNIZ (pro partner Witney Carson) - Frankie Muniz is an actor, musician, writer, producer, race car driver and band manager. He is best known for playing the title character in the FOX comedy “Malcolm in the Middle.”

JORDAN FISHER (pro partner Lindsay Arnold) – Jordan Fisher’s take as Doody in FOX’s Emmy-winning broadcast of “Grease: LIVE” earned him critical acclaim and was deemed the show’s breakout star by MTV and People Magazine.

LINDSEY STIRLING (pro partner Mark Ballas) – Acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling used her classical violin training to leap through the music industry with almost 10 million YouTube subscribers, over 1.9 billion views on her YouTube channel, two Billboard Music Awards and sold out tours worldwide.

NICK LACHEY (pro partner Peta Murgatroyd) – Nick Lachey, a multiplatinum recording artist, television personality and businessman, first rose to stardom as the frontman of the popular band 98 Degrees. Lachey’s brother Drew, who was partnered with Cheryl Burke, won season 2 of the show.

NIKKI BELLA (pro partner Artem Chigvintsev) - Nikki Bella is a philanthropist, YouTuber, motivational speaker and the longest-reigning Divas Champion. She and her twin sister, Brie, stirred up the WWE, culminating with a Divas title reign apiece in 2011 and 2012.

SASHA PIETERSE (pro partner Gleb Savchenko) - Sasha Pieterse is best known for her lead role on Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars,” which wrapped its seventh and final season earlier this year.

TERRELL OWENS (pro partner Cheryl Burke) - Terrell Owens is considered to be one of the most exciting and electrifying players to ever play pro football, with 1078 receptions, 15,935 yards and 153 touchdowns during the span of his 15-year career.

VANESSA LACHEY (pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy) - As the winner of the 1998 Miss Teen USA pageant, Vanessa Lachey (then Minnillo) was awarded the title of Miss Congeniality 1998.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

VICTORIA ARLEN (pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy) - At the age of 11, lifelong swimmer Victoria Arlen fell ill with a rare viral disease that left her without use of her legs for nearly 10 years. Her health improved tremendously and, not only did she participate in four events at the London Paralympic Games, but she also took home one Gold and three Silver medals while also setting a world record in the 100-meter free.

And this is an interesting twist to the 25th season: ABC is also launching a fantasy league for “DWTS” (it’s done the same with “The Bachelor” and “’ette.” Herewith the details via the network:

“The game allows players to predict which couple will win the season and take home the coveted mirrorball trophy. Players earn points for a correct prediction, and each point is an entry into the grand prize drawing for a chance to win a trip for four to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, and other exclusive prizes. Players can modify their mirrorball picks until Monday, Oct. 9, at 4:59 p.m.”

The network directed players to ABC.com/DFL for rules, etc.