The stars of the hit MTV reality show “Jersey Shore,” which ran for six seasons from 2009-2012, will reunite for a new unscripted series to air on E!, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The docuseries, titled “Reunion Road Trip,” will follow the cast as they visit familiar stops from their days and nights on the Jersey Shore. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and company will also update viewers on their personal and professional lives.
The “Jersey Shore” reunion will serve as the pilot for the series which will also see the cast reflect on the success of the original MTV show.
Rumors of a potential “Jersey Shore” reunion began in recent weeks after a handful of cast members including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted photos of them together on their various social media accounts.
Polizzi in particular posted several photos of the cast back together on her Snapchat account with the hashtag #JerseyShoreReunion.
This week, the former MTV stars (sans Ronnie Ortiz-Magro) appeared in a Burger King commercial promoting the chain’s newest menu option: a chicken parmesan sandwich.
Their reunion series will air sometime in August.
