The “Jersey Shore” reunion special has an airdate: Aug. 20 at 9:30, according to E!, which is reviving the GTL gang for one-night-only.
Per the network, “Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore” reunites ‘Jersey Shore’ cast members Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike “The Situation,” and Sammi Sweetheart for an epic, fist-pumping drive down memory lane,” adding that the special will follow them as they “come back together for the first time in five years to gossip about each other’s relationships, recent press, juicy behind-the-scenes moments, and, most of all, talk about the pop culture hit that has bonded them forever.”
MTV’s “Shore” launched Dec. 3, 2009, and ended almost exactly three years later, but not before wreaking havoc on pop culture and television. Italian American organizations sharply criticized its portrayal of Italian Americans, and the state of New Jersey also criticized its portrayal of the state. Nevertheless, “Jersey Shore” was one of the highest rated series in cable TV history, with the fourth season premiere in 2011 seen by nearly 9 million viewers. “Shore” lasted six seasons.
