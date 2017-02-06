Jessa Duggar Seewald, fifth-eldest child of the “19 Kids & Counting” reality-show clan, and her husband Ben Seewald “are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the couple said in a statement to People magazine Monday.

Without releasing the child’s name, they said, “He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

The couple has a year-old son, Spurgeon. Jessa Seewald and her sister Jill Dillard star on TLC’s spinoff series, “Counting On.”