Former New York Giants quarterback and “The Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer will host the upcoming news and lifestyle series “DailyMailTV.” The show, a spinoff of DailyMail.com and the UK tabloid the Daily Mail, will premiere nationwide on Sept. 18, airing locally on WPIX/11.
“I love telling stories that engage and excite Americans, and to be able to do this five days a week on ‘DailyMailTV’ is a dream come true,” Palmer, 38, said in a statement. The series will be shot in New York.
An ESPN college football analyst and a contributor to “Good Morning America,” Palmer starred in season five of “The Bachelor” in spring 2004, proposing to 22-year-old California law student Jessica Bowlin. The two announced their breakup a month after the finale aired.
After four years as quarterback for the University of Florida Gators, the Toronto-born Palmer was a fourth-round draft pick for the New York Giants in 2001. While he played no games his first season, he played two the following year and six in 2003, starting three of them. He was cut after playing no games in 2004, then was briefly on the San Francisco 49ers’ roster. Palmer went on to play a half-season for the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes in 2006 while beginning to work as a sportscaster.
