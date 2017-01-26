HIGHLIGHTS The ‘Honey Boo Boo’ matriarch will have her weight loss and plastic surgery chronicled on new WEtv reality show

‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ premieres Feb. 24

June “Mama June” Shannon from the rural reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” is returning to TV.

WEtv announced Thursday that the new reality series “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” premiering Feb. 24, will chronicle the Georgia mother of four through weight-loss surgery, plastic surgery and workouts with trainer Kenya Crooks in the wake of ex-partner Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson announcing his impending marriage. The cable network ordered seven one-hour episodes.

Two of her daughters — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17 — will also appear on the show, WE added. Alana Shannon continues to go by Alana Thompson, using her father’s last name, on her Facebook page.

“We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor,” the network’s president, Marc Juris, said in a statement.

Shannon and her brood starred in TLC’s 2012-2014 “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” a spinoff of the child-pageant reality show “Toddlers & Tiaras.” She appeared in an episode of E’s surgery show “Botched” in August, having lost about 150 pounds and wanting to have excess skin removed.

In November 2015, Alana Shannon posted that the family was “going to be back on TV,” though not on TLC, on a show premiering the following month. In December 2015, June Shannon and Mike Thompson were among the cast of WE’s “Marriage Boot Camp” Season 4. The couple had had a commitment ceremony in 2013, but never married.