The popular reality-TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a 90-minute special on Sept. 24, followed by the new-season premiere on Oct. 1.
The cable network E! announced Wednesday that the special would feature radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest, one of the show’s executive producers, interviewing family matriarch Kris Jenner and her children Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The release did not mention son Rob Kardashian.
The show, which premiered Oct. 14, 2007, primarily followed the older three sisters, the daughters of the famed late attorney Robert Kardashian, as they went from Los Angeles boutique owners to global stars of fashion and social media. It served as the platform for several spinoff series including “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney & Kim Take New York,” “Khloé & Lamar,” “Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons,” “Dash Dolls,” “Rob & Chyna” and “Life of Kylie,” scheduled to premiere Sunday.
“Since the show’s inception 10 years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today’s pop culture zeitgeist,” E! executive Jeff Olde said in a statement.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.