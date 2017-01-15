HIGHLIGHTS Le Journal du Dimanche report describes October robbery

Reality star recounted Fashion Week events to police

In her police report, Kim Kardashian described the men who broke into her hotel room in Paris in October and detailed how they bound and gagged her and stole millions in jewelry.

The Sunday weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche published a redacted version of the report she gave the organized-crime bureau the Brigade for the Repression of Banditry shortly after the break-in at the Hôtel de Pourtalès, a highly private, unmarked abode in the Madeleine district. The reality TV star, 36, was in Paris attending Fashion Week.

After telling police she had returned to the hotel with friends, her sister Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie Sheppard, Kardashian said that sometime after 1 a.m., “I went to my computer upstairs and I worked.” Later, “I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there; no one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. I saw through the sliding door two persons coming, plus the man from the reception desk,” who was bound. “The two men were hooded; one had a ski mask and a cap and a jacket with ‘Police’ written on it. The second individual had the same clothes — ‘Police’ — but didn’t wear ski goggles. The individual with the ski goggles snatched my BlackBerry.”

With “a strong French accent,” that man asked for a ring that Kardashian told police was worth $4 million. After taking it from the bedside table, he and another man took her at gunpoint to the lobby. “I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath,” Kardashian said. “We then went back to the room and they pushed me onto the bed,” where they bound and gagged her with plastic cords and tape. Then, “They carried me to my bathroom, specifically to my bathtub.”

They did not rob her of cash but did take her iPhone in addition to the BlackBerry. After they left, “I removed the tape from my hands and my mouth . . . [and] removed the tape on my legs,” she said. She then ran to the room of her stylist friend Simone Harouche, who was staying with her and was asleep through the robbery, and there, “I called my sister Kourtney with Simone’s phone.”

Kardashian concluded by telling police, “I would like to leave and to go back to my children in the United States. A private plane is waiting for me at the Bourget [Airport].”

Police recently arrested 17 people suspected of involvement in the robbery. DNA analysis revealed that the man who bound her was allegedly Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, a criminal known as Omar the Old, the paper said.