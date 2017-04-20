HIGHLIGHTS She talks about the biography on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality-show family, has responded angrily to her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

Kris Jenner, 61 — who was married to the former Bruce Jenner from 1991 to 2015, and had daughters Kylie, 19, and Kendall 21 — said in a preview clip posted Thursday from this Sunday’s episode that she had read the book “and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time.”

“But yet, he stayed married to you the longest,” responds Kris Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian, 36, alluding to the 67-year-old Caitlyn Jenner’s 1972 to 1981 marriage to Chrystie Crownover and 1981 to 1985 marriage to Linda Thompson. “So, it doesn’t make sense.”

“None of it makes sense,” Kris Jenner replies. “Everything she says is all made up” and highly disparaging, she adds.

Kris Jenner goes on to assert that the book, which is to be released Tuesday, April 25, misleads the public about when she knew about her husband’s gender dysphoria, saying that at the time she only had vague suspicions. “I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand.’ And then, all through the book, [Caitlyn Jenner] writes that [Kris] knew. ‘Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ ”

Saying, “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life,” Kris Jenner maintained that she “really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing,” adding, “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t [care]. So, I’m done.”