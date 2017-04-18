“Dancing with the Stars” ballroom professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy has announced his return to the show following his serious calf injury last month.
The Ukraine-born dancer, 37, said on Monday night’s episode that he plans to perform on this upcoming Monday’s show. Troupe dancer Alan Bersten has been filling in for him, performing with former “Glee” star Heather Morris.
On March 27, “Good Morning America” aired a video of Chmerkovskiy and Morris rehearsing and him suddenly calling out in pain and hopping on his left foot. After an editing cut, we see him leaning forward, his hands on his knees, saying, “It’s my calf muscle. . . . It just felt like something hit it.”
