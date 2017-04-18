Victoria de Lesseps, daughter of “The Real Housewives of New York” ensemble star Luann de Lesseps, was arrested in Sag Harbor and charged with driving while intoxicated.

A Sag Harbor Police Department spokeswoman, citing the police report, said Tuesday that the 22-year-old “was operating her 2003 Land-Rover without headlights and that’s how the stop occurred” on Main Street at 12:35 a.m. early Sunday, April 8. A Breathalyzer test was administered but the department “does not release BAC [breath-alcohol content],” she said.

De Lesseps’ attorney, Edward Burke Jr. of Sag Harbor, told Newsday, “I look forward to representing her and getting her through the court process, as she is taking this matter very seriously.” She is due in court on May 5.

Victoria and her younger brother Noel are Luann de Lesseps’ children with French entrepreneur and Count Alexandre De Lesseps, whom she married in 1993 and divorced in 2009, a year after the Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of New York City” premiered. Luann de Lesseps married her second husband, Smart Source founded Thomas D’Agostino, 50, in Palm Beach on Dec. 31.

On an archived version of her under-construction website, Victoria de Lesseps last year described herself as “a singer by night, graphic designer by day, a video vixen, an experimental painter, and a professional doodler.”

New York State charges DWI (driving while intoxicated) for blood alcohol content of .08 or higher or other evidence of intoxication; aggravated DWI for .18 BAC or higher; and driving while ability impaired by alcohol, for more than .05 but less than .07 BAC or other evidence of impairment.

Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of New York” premiered April 5.