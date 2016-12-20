He’s two-thirds of his way through his three-night stand at The Paramount in Huntington and crooner Sal Valentinetti is continuing to make news.
On Monday night’s taped “America’s Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular,” the 21-year-old “AGT” finalist from Bethpage sang a duet of “Santa Baby” with judge Heidi Klum. She flew down to the stage on a giant candy cane, causing him to shout, “Heidi, get down from there, will ya?”
Klum sang in a breathy Marilyn Monroe voice while wearing a strapless red dress that matched Valentinetti’s handkerchief. When he spun her around, Klum fell to the ground but continued as she extended her hand, singing in a New York accent, “Santa Baby, ya just forgot a lil’ thing — a ring!” Valentinetti lifted her up, saying, “Ya alright?” Klum finished the song and kissed him on the cheek as snow fell from the ceiling.PhotosLIers on reality TVLI'S MOST TALENTEDGet to know these rising stars from Long IslandPhotosSean Hannity, more LI celebrities
Valentinetti plays The Paramount one more time, Thursday night.
