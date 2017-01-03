HIGHLIGHTS History Channel show also features ex-Navy SEAL from LI

Instructor Marcus Capone, contestant Cliff Braun have local roots

Ex-Navy SEAL Marcus Capone, one of the instructors in History Channel’s military-themed reality competition “The Selection,” isn’t the only former Long Islander on the show. Cliff Braun, one of the 14 remaining civilian contenders after week three, was born and raised here.

Now a firefighter for three years at the Special Operations Center for the city of West Palm Beach, Florida, Braun is originally from Levittown. “I grew up on Long Island and went to Island Trees High School and wrestled there,” the class of 2002 alumnus tells Newsday contributor Frank Lovece.

A triathlon and CrossFit competitor who grew up racing BMX and motocross, the 5-foot-10, 174-pound Braun says he applied to “The Selection” to gain “a new experience and to be pushed mentally and physically more than I’ve ever been, and in ways tough to duplicate in the civilian world.”

Indeed, one of his opponents on “The Selection” is someone he likely wouldn’t have been competing against in regular life: his fiancee, Pittsburgh native Danielle Burger. But any hard feelings over who beats who will be over quickly since, Braun says happily, “We are expecting our first kid! Which is awesome.”

That’s unquestionably good news to his relatives still on Long Island. “We have the first article you wrote about Marcus on our fridge!” Burger says of a recent Newsday story about one of their “Selection” instructors, Long Beach native Capone. “Cliff’s aunt and mom mailed it to us from New York!”