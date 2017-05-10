HIGHLIGHTS

  • Official announcement to come next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter
  • Showrunner Shonda Rhimes decided years ago when it would end

“Scandal” will wrap at the end of seven seasons, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, which has since been confirmed elsewhere. Per the trade, the formal announcement will be made at the “upfronts” next week.

The report is not a total surprise: “Scandal” is hardly the buzz magnet it was during its first three seasons (it is coming up on the end of six) even though ratings remain strong.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Moreover, Shonda Rhimes, show czar, told the Reporter in an interview before Season 4 that “I’ve already decided when ‘Scandal’ is ending. I think there’s only so much ‘Scandal’ you can tell satisfactorily. The Fitz-Liv thing can only be told so long and in such a way . . . I’ve already decided how long that is and what that’s going to be.”

At the time, the magazine said sources confirmed that it would in fact wrap at season 7.