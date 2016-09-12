Susan Cataldo of Riverhead had quite a surprise when she went with her sisters to be audience members at a taping of “The Rachael Ray Show.”

Her sisters had nominated her for a makeover on the show, with actress Jessica Alba doing the styling honors.

Cataldo had been wearing her hair long the past few years, as that’s the way her late husband liked it, said a publicist for the show.

But, as time passed, Cataldo felt she was ready to make a change.

We’ll have to tune in Monday at 10 a.m. on WABC, Channel 7, to see her surprise — and the final turnaround — but a video clip shows Alba, a pair of scissors in hand, with Ray asking Cataldo if she’s willing to take the plunge.

“If I can donate it,” a grinning Cataldo said of her strawberry blond locks.

As Ray bundles the hair into a ponytail, Alba mentions that her daughter donated her cut hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children who have long-term medical hair loss.

Then the big decision has to be made — just how short to go.

Alba turns to the audience for guidance, and then with a snip, snip, snip is soon holding the tail of the pony, so to speak.

Off Alba and Cataldo go for the rest of the restyle, to be revealed at the show’s conclusion.