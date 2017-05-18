Roger Ailes — the founder of Fox News who left last summer over sexual allegation scandals — has died, his wife confirmed in a statement to Fox News on Thursday. He was 77.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” said his wife, Elizabeth. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life . . . ”

Ailes, who was chairman and chief executive of Fox News, stepped down last summer after a series of allegations from female staffers charging sexual harassment. He had denied the allegations. He was also at the outset of a contract extension.

Tempestuous, volatile and widely considered the most influential television news executive in the modern history of the medium, Ailes cut a wide swath across culture as well as politics. He was a media consultant to presidents Richard Nixon — whom he met while a producer at “The Mike Douglas Show” — Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Ailes’ style was hard-hitting and relentless — outlined in considerable detail in Joe McGinniss’ classic account of the first Nixon campaign in 1968. Nixon — who had lost to John F. Kennedy following a famous televised debate — had long considered the medium more of a nuisance than a valuable political tool. Ailes convinced him otherwise and changed the course of political — and media — history as a result.

He joined Fox News just before its launch on Oct. 7, 1996. The network had no cable carriage in New York City and was considered by many media observers dead on arrival, largely because of the dominance of CNN. But Ailes had allies — notably Mayor Rudy Giuliani — and support from News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch.

At least initially, Murdoch had not specifically established that Fox News should adopt a right-leaning editorial stance. That was Ailes’ initiative and in hindsight ranks as one of the most brilliant — and controversial — moves since the launch of CNN itself.

To critics, Ailes’ Fox News exploited the culture wars and used the network as a proxy for right-wing causes, and, by association, the Republican candidates it embraced.

But to viewers, Fox News became the true alternative to what many of them saw as a liberal, media-elite establishment commandeered by the likes of CBS News or CNN. Ailes coined the catchphrase “Fair and Balanced.” To critics of Fox News, it was dismissed a cynical commercial tagline which was the exact opposite of what was presented on the air. But to supporters, it was both a battle cry and gauntlet thrown. To them, finally, there was an alternative.

Success was not immediate. Fox News struggled in the early years, but caught a tail wind during the Monica Lewinsky scandal and subsequent impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Fox News’ prime-time lineup during those years included two programs that in time would become the top-rated programs on cable news — “The O’Reilly Factor” and “Hannity & Colmes.”

But another early program, “The Edge,” hosted by Paula Zahn, was a rare failure and a vivid demonstration of Ailes’ temperament. When Zahn accepted an offer to join CNN, Ailes told the press that a “dead raccoon” would get better ratings than she could. No network president had ever spoken of departing talent in quite the same way, but to Ailes, this was personal: She had joined the enemy.

For years, Ailes attacked CNN on the air and privately. He instructed his public relations staff to inform the press about every movement in ratings, but only if it reflected growth at Fox News and declines at CNN. Soon enough, CNN faltered and went into a precipitous decline from which it has only recently recovered.

But Ailes would be undone by one his biggest stars. In early July last year, Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, saying he terminated her employment because she had refused his sexual advances. Two days later, Fox News’ owner, 21st Century Fox, said it would launch an internal investigation into the allegations. Carlson charged that Ailes fired her on June 23 after “ostracizing, marginalizing and shunning her after making clear to her that these ‘problems’ would not have existed, and could be solved, if she had a sexual relationship with him.”

Carlson said that during a meeting in the fall to discuss her concerns about what she considered ill treatment, Ailes told her: “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better, and I’d be good and better.”

Carlson’s lawyer, Nancy Erika Smith, a partner with Montclair, New Jersey-based Smith Mullin, told The Associated Press that she had heard from other women at Fox News who had experienced similar behavior, but she would not identify them. Smith said she had “very strong evidence” against Ailes that she looked forward to presenting in court.

That would never happen. Fox News’ parent company settled with Carlson last September for a reported $20 million. Ailes denied the allegation, but at least six other allegations of sexual harassment by Ailes against female employees subsequently surfaced — including from Megyn Kelly, who later joined NBC News.

Ailes was forced out 15 days after Carlson filed suity, with a reported $40 million payout, and a statement from Murdoch, which read in part that Ailes made “a remarkable contribution to our company and our country.” Murdoch assumed Ailes’ role as FNC’s chair/CEO.

Upon learning of Ailes’ death, Murdoch said in a statement: “A brilliant broadcaster, Roger played a huge role in shaping America’s media over the last thirty years. He will be remembered by the many people on both sides of the camera that he discovered, nurtured and promoted.Roger and I shared a big idea which he executed in a way no one else could have. In addition, Roger was a great patriot who never ceased fighting for his beliefs.”

Joe Peyronnin, the first president of Fox News before it launched and before Ailes arrived — and now a professor at Hofstra University — said in an email comment: “No one did more to change the media landscape than Roger Ailes, but no media executive did more to divide America. Ailes had a clear vision for an alternative news channel in 1996, and by rigorously managing its conservative content, he build the most powerful and profitable news brand in the world. Ailes was a brilliant TV executive who saw an opportunity two decades ago to build a conservative news source and seized it, and then with his singular and rigid focus he succeeded beyond even his wildest dreams.”