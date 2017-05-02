HIGHLIGHTS Kelly Ripa’s new co-host already had a hefty workload before

Tyra Banks, Andy Cohen among others with several gigs

Ryan Seacrest may be the host with the most — the most jobs, that is. Kelly Ripa’s new co-host has a hefty workload, which includes his weekday morning radio show, hosting “America’s Top 40,” chatting up celebs on E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” and helming “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Add to the mix his many producing credits, a clothing line and product endorsements.

But Seacrest isn’t TV’s only multitasker. These others also know how to work it.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TYRA BANKS Early last month, Banks was hired to host “America’s Got Talent.” A few days later, she got her old job back hosting “America’s Next Top Model.”

ANDY COHEN In addition to Bravo’s talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen will host Fox’s reboot of “Love Connection” starting May 25. He also executive produces the “Real Housewives” franchise.

CHRIS HARDWICK The host of Comedy Central’s “@midnight” seems to be working round the clock, with gigs on AMC’s “The Talking Dead” and NBC’s “The Wall.” Up next is the NBC science and technology hour “The Awesome Show.”

STEVE HARVEY He’s got a daytime talk show, is the emcee of “Family Feud” and hosts NBC’s “Little Big Shots.” And even after his slip-up at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, Harvey got the gig again in 2016. It’s a beautiful thing.