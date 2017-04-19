“Genius,” the National Geographic Channel’s first scripted series (premiering April 25) is about Albert Einstein, the eminent theoretical physicist. But here we’re talking about the other Albert Einstein — the one who’s more comfortable in the world of show business. You probably know this Albert Einstein better by his stage name: Albert Brooks. And while his career has focused mostly on movies (“Broadcast News” to “Finding Nemo”) Brooks/Einstein has also appeared on TV. Here are five:
- The Odd Couple (1970) — In the sitcom’s first season, Brooks appeared twice as Rudy, a pretentious photographer friend of Felix (Tony Randall).
- Saturday Night Live (1975) — Brooks directed six short films for the first season of the NBC sketch show, including the very first one on Oct. 11.
- The Simpsons (1993-2015) — Brooks has been a guest voice seven times on the long-running animated series, most notably as evil genius Hank Scorpio. He is always credited as “A. Brooks.”
- Weeds (2008) — In the Showtime series, he played Lenny Botwin, the estranged, irresponsible father-in-law of central character Nancy (Mary-Louise Parker), the pot-dealing suburban mom.
- The Cops (2018) Brooks and Louis C.K. star in and co-created this series that will debut next year on TBS. They play two incompetent LAPD patrol officers.
