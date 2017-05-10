“Saturday Night Live” wraps its 42nd season on May 20 with Dwayne Johnson (his “Baywatch” movie hits theaters later this month). Here are five other notables who have hosted “SNL” season finales.
SEASON 1: KRIS KRISTOFFERSON (July 31, 1976) Among the skits he appeared in was one in which he was reunited with Bobby McGee, who was now married to a jealous handbag salesman.
SEASON 10: HOWARD COSELL (April 13, 1985) The nasal-voiced sportscaster played his dad in a flashback sketch about his bar mitzvah. Billy Crystal played young Cosell’s mom.
SEASON 20: DAVID DUCHOVNY (May 13, 1995) The “X-Files” star spoofed his TV series in a sketch in which he went in search of the mysterious Beastman.
SEASON 30: LINDSAY LOHAN (May 21, 2005) Long Island’s own appeared in a takeoff on “America’s Next Top Model” and also got to don some “Star Wars”-inspired garb.
SEASON 40: LOUIS C.K. (May 16, 2015) After touching on several hot-button issues in his monologue, he played a Sprint employee, a 1950s sitcom husband and a despondent lumberjack in various skits.
