What was the creator behind that controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial possibly thinking when he came up with the idea to use a protest resembling the Black Lives Matter movement to market the soda pop?

Well, that's what "Saturday Night Live" tried to answer in its sketch this week, mocking the Pepsi advertisement that was pulled days earlier in response to the backlash it generated.

In last night's sketch, SNL cast member Beck Bennett plays the commercial's director, describing his vision for a "kind of homage to the resistance" while chatting on the phone with his sister minutes before the ad is set to be filmed.

“Everybody is marching and they get to these police officers and you think it’s going to go bad because there’s kind of a standoff. And then Kendall Jenner walks in. She walks up to one of the police officers and hands him a Pepsi. That Pepsi brings everyone together," Bennett says.

His face drops as he listens to what we can infer is criticism on the other end of the line.

"Sort of tone deaf? We're just using them ... to sell soda?"

Cecily Strong, playing Jenner, pops out of her trailer toward the end of the sketch, appearing ready to film the commercial.

"I stop the police from shooting black people by handing them a Pepsi," Strong as Jenner says on her phone. "I know. It's cute, right?"

In addition to pulling the real advertisement in response to criticism that it appeared to trivialize protests for social justice causes, Pepsi also issued an apology last week.