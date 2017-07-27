Late-night host Stephen Colbert will executive produce a 10-episode, half-hour series featuring the animated avatar of President Donald Trump for Showtime, the pay-cable channel announced Thursday.

The untitled show is set to debut in the fall.

According to Showtime, “the fresh, cutting-edge comedy will present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants — family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit — intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian. It’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

As for Colbert, whose CBS show has seen a resurgence in ratings due to his nightly jabs at the president, he said in a statement: “I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world.”