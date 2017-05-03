HIGHLIGHTS Many tweets reflected outrage, called for boycotts

Even by Tuesday night, #FireColbert was the second top-trending topic in the United States on Twitter

Stephen Colbert was hit by a trending #FireColbert Twitter hashtag late Tuesday, hours after a Monday “Late Show” monologue unloaded a series of comic insults — some vulgar — on President Donald J. Trump.

The unusual social media backlash even generated another hashtag — #Firecobert — which was also trending for a time, and generated hundreds of comments as well. Whether intentional or not, the misspelling of his name may have been due to the way it’s pronounced.

CBS declined to comment on the backlash.

Monday’s monologue began as so many now do, with Trump: “It’s day 102 of the Trump presidency [and] 1,358 days to go. But who’s counting?” Cue to Colbert, and a slowly raising hand. The monologue later segued to outtakes from an interview “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson had held earlier with the president. That supplied more material, followed by more punchlines.

Then Colbert played an outtake of Trump abruptly cutting short the Dickerson interview. “Walking out in the middle of a sentence wasn’t even the president’s biggest insult to Dickerson,” said Colbert who quickly cut to the president calling his show “Disgrace the Nation.” Colbert said Dickerson “has way too much dignity” to respond to the president’s sleight with insults, “but I sir, am no John Dickerson.”

A fusillade of one-offs then followed (“You attract more skinheads than Rogaine”), along with one insult, referencing Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, that was criticized as being blatantly homophobic.

By 7 p.m. Tuesday, #firecolbert was the second top-trending topic in the United States, and would remain a top trender through Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon.

Many of the tweets reflected outrage, while others called for a viewer or advertiser boycott.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, CBS announced that former Colbert colleagues Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry will appear on “Late Show” next Tuesday. Perhaps they will have something to say about both the president and #firecolbert?