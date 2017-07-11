The Netflix breakout series “Stranger Things” will return for a second season Oct. 27, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Also this: The much-anticipated second season will take place around Halloween 1984.
Per the Netflix tease: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers (Noah Schnapps) has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”
The teaser also reveals the names of the new nine episodes, which include, “Madmax,” “The Boy Who Came Back To Life,” “The Pumpkin Patch,” “The Palace,” “The Storm,” “The Pollywog,” “The Secret Cabin,” “The Brain” and “The Lost Brother.”
The horror/sci-fi drama — about a 12-year-old who goes missing in an Indiana town — launched last July and quickly became a Netflix sensation, and one of the service’s most popular original series in its history. The series also stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.
