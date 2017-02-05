Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga, more performers
Lady Gaga’s halftime show, Luke Bryan’s National Anthem and more: See photos of the Super Bowl LI performers during the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Luke Bryan(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)
Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
'Hamilton' cast members(Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)
"Hamilton" cast members, from left, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rene Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo sing "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Luke Bryan(Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)
Luke Bryan, left, and New York Giants' Eli Manning attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Luke Bryan(Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)
Luke Bryan attends the Super Bowl LI Pregame at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
