    See photos of the Super Bowl 2017 performers, (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    See photos of the Super Bowl 2017 performers, including "Hamilton" cast members, who sang "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Plus, Lady Gaga's halftime show, Luke Bryan's National Anthem and more pictures.

    Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga, more performers

    Updated
    By

    Lady Gaga’s halftime show, Luke Bryan’s National Anthem and more: See photos of the Super Bowl LI performers during the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5.

    Luke Bryan

    Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

    'Hamilton' cast members

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    "Hamilton" cast members, from left, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rene Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo sing "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

    Luke Bryan

    Luke Bryan, left, and New York Giants' Eli
    (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

    Luke Bryan, left, and New York Giants' Eli Manning attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

    Luke Bryan

    Luke Bryan attends the Super Bowl LI Pregame
    (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

    Luke Bryan attends the Super Bowl LI Pregame at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

