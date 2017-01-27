Super Bowl commercials 2017: Tom Brady for Intel, and more
Tom Brady brushes his teeth for Intel, Melissa McCarthy's running and screaming in a teaser for Kia, and Snickers delivers a cardboard cut-out of Adam Driver. Check out the latest Super Bowl LI commercials set to air during the big game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Coen Brothers’ Mercedes Super Bowl commercial(Credit: Mercedes-Benz Usa via YouTube)
The Coen Brothers directed this Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster Super Bowl LI commercial, which is a tribute to "Easy Rider" and stars Peter Fonda.
Kia Super Bowl teaser(Credit: Kia Motors America via YouTube)
In Kia's Super Bowl LI teaser, Melissa McCarthy is running, screaming and carrying a flag. "Get ready for the 3rd quarter," the teaser says.
Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl teaser(Credit: Avocados From Mexico via YouTube)
"Listen to the celebrity," Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl LI teaser says, as Jon Lovitz tells viewers they should eat guacamole.
Mr. Clean Super Bowl commercial(Credit: Mr. Clean via YouTube)
A woman fantasizes about a dancing CGI-version of Mr. Clean in this Super Bowl LI commercial.
Heinz 'Smunday' commercial(Credit: Heinz Ketchup via YouTube)
Heinz reportedly won't be airing a commercial during Super Bowl LI, but they have released a commercial about the big game, suggesting the Monday after the Super Bowl be made into a national holiday.
Snickers Super Bowl teaser(Credit: SnickersBrand via YouTube)
In this teaser, Snickers announces its Super Bowl LI commercial will air live during the big game and will star Adam Driver.
Intel Super Bowl teaser(Credit: Intel via YouTube)
Intel's Super Bowl LI teaser, which was posted more than a week before the AFC Championship game, features Tom Brady waking up, brushing his teeth and making breakfast.
Hyundai Super Bowl teaser(Credit: HyundaiUSA via YouTube)
Joe Montana talks about Hyundai's Super Bowl LI commercial, which will air directly after the big game.
Wix.com Super Bowl commercial(Credit: Wix.com via YouTube)
In this Super Bowl LI commercial from Wix.com, a restaurant worker focused on building his website doesn't realize that Jason Statham and Gal Gadot are fighting people in the dining room.
Febreze Super Bowl teaser(Credit: Febreze via YouTube)
In this Super Bowl LI teaser, Febreze says, "a halftime bathroom break is coming."
Skittles Super Bowl commercial(Credit: SKITTLES USA via YouTube)
In Skittles' Super Bowl LI commercial, a teenage boy throws Skittles into a window and shouts the name "Katie," while several people line up to eat the candy.
GoDaddy Super Bowl teaser(Credit: GoDaddy via YouTube)
GoDaddy brings out the cats on roombas for this Super Bowl LI teaser.
