TVEntertainment

Widely considered the best Super Bowl commercial, "Hey Kid, Catch!" for Coca-Cola starring Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle "Mean" Joe Greene, aired during Super Bowl XIV in 1980.

Forget "Mean" Joe Greene? Or Budweiser's puppies? Never.

Ahead of Super Bowl LI, we present 50 of the most memorable commercials ever to air during the big game.

Is there a Super Bowl ad that holds a special place in your heart, but lacks a spot on this list? Leave a comment and let us know.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) The Budweiser Clydesdales come to the rescue of a puppy being threatened by a predator in this Super Bowl XLIX ad from 2015.

Always, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 (Credit: Always via YouTube) (Credit: Always via YouTube) A discussion about what it means to do something "like a girl" was featured in this Always ad during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

CareerBuilder.com, Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005 (Credit: CareerBuilder.com via YouTube) (Credit: CareerBuilder.com via YouTube) Ever have one of those jobs where nobody seemed to know what they were doing? These monkeys have that kind of job in this CareerBuilder.com commercial during Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

Snickers, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 (Credit: Snickers via YouTube) (Credit: Snickers via YouTube) A Snickers "Brady Bunch" parody shown during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Danny Trejo stars as a hungry Marcia Brady with a cameo appearance by Steve Buscemi as Jan Brady.

Snickers, Super Bowl XXX, 1996 (Credit: Snickers via YouTube) (Credit: Snickers via YouTube) In this Snickers ad from Super Bowl XXX in 1996, head coach Marv Levy tells the then-perennial Super Bowl-losing Buffalo Bills that they "aren't going anywhere" until they figure out how to win one.

Diet Pepsi, Super Bowl XXV, 1991 (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) Ray Charles performs in this Diet Pepsi ad, "The Right One Baby," from Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

Bud Light Super Bowl XLV, 2011 (Credit: Bud-Light via YouTube) (Credit: Bud-Light via YouTube) In this Bud Light Super Bowl XLV, 2011 commercial, a resourceful dog sitter and party host puts his dogs to work.

Google, Super Bowl XLIV, 2010 (Credit: Google via YouTube) (Credit: Google via YouTube) Google's minimalist spot from Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 tells one person's life story through a series of Google searches.

Snickers Super Bowl XLIV, 2010 (Credit: Snickers via YouTube) (Credit: Snickers via YouTube) In this Snickers commercial for Super Bowl XLIV 2010, Betty White plays backyard football -- with a cameo by Abe Vigoda.

Old Spice, Super Bowl XLV, 2011 (Credit: Old Spice via YouTube) (Credit: Old Spice via YouTube) This commercial from Old Spice, "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like," featuring former pro football player Isaiah Mustafa, aired during Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl XXXIII,1999 (Credit: Anheuser-Busch via YouTube) (Credit: Anheuser-Busch via YouTube) Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl XXXIII ad from 1999 features two dalmatians separated at birth. One day they see each other again, one on a firetruck and other aboard the company's iconic Clydesdale wagon.

Doritos, Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) In this Doritos ad from Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, a dog, which likely made a cat disappear, ensures the cat owner's silence by bribing him with a bag of Doritos.

Reebok, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 (Credit: Reebok, YouTube) (Credit: Reebok, YouTube) This Reebok ad from Super Bowl XXXVII 2003 wonders what would happen if a fierce linebacker was allowed to enforce the rules inside a drab office.

Pepsi, Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) This Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 commercial features a boy accidentally slurping his way into a Pepsi bottle in this ad titled "Inner Tube."

Volkswagen, Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 (Credit: Volkswagen via YouTube) (Credit: Volkswagen via YouTube) In this Volkswagen commercial during Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, a dog's dream workout gets him some bar patrons' approval over Darth Vader.

Doritos Super Bowl XLV, 2011 (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) In this Doritos commercial from Super Bowl XLV in 2011, a pug eyes a bag of Doritos its owner is holding behind a glass door; the dog charges and knocks the door down, flattening his owner.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXIII,1999 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) A Budweiser commercial in which a live lobster grabs a beer and escapes from a restaurant, aired during Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999.

Pepsi Super Bowl XXVI, 1992 (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) The era's most well-known supermodel, Cindy Crawford, turned heads by appearing in this Pepsi commercial aired during Super Bowl XXVI, 1992. Two young boys watching her drinking the soda can't believe how beautiful Pepsi's new can is.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) This story of a friendship between a Golden Lab puppy and a Clydesdale during this Budweiser, Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 commercial that caused the Internet to collectively say "Awwwww."

Volkswagen, Super Bowl XLV, 2011 (Credit: Volkswagen via YouTube) (Credit: Volkswagen via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XLV, 2011 commercial, a pint-sized Darth Vader runs around his house while trying to use the Force in this commercial from Volkswagen.

Noxzema Super Bowl VIII, 1974 (Credit: Noxzema via YouTube) (Credit: Noxzema via YouTube) In this Noxzema Super Bowl VIII, 1974 commercial, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath "gets creamed" by "Charlie's Angels" star Farrah Fawcett, making it an all-time classic.

Doritos, Super Bowl XXXII, 1998 (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) A Doritos commercial featuring Ali Landry in a laundry, first shown during Super Bowl XXXII in 1998. It also has Sean Hayes of "Will and Grace" fame.

Apple Computer, Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 (Credit: Apple Computer via YouTube) (Credit: Apple Computer via YouTube) Inspired by George Orwell's novel, Apple's 1984 ad introduced America to the Macintosh computer. It aired nationally once: during Super Bowl XVIII, 1984.

Bud-Light, Super Bowl XXXI,1997 (Credit: Bud-Light via YouTube) (Credit: Bud-Light via YouTube) In this Budweiser ad from Super Bowl XXXI in 1997, a con man tries to sell an "old" copier to a businessman by demonstrating its ability to transform 2-D photos of Bud Light into the real 3-D thing! The con man's henchman is inside the machine.

Gatorade, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 (Credit: Gatorade via YouTube) (Credit: Gatorade via YouTube) In this Gatorade ad from Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, a 39-year-old Michael Jordan plays a one-one-one game against his younger, Chicago Bulls-era self. As the ad ends, both are challenged by Jordan as a collegian.

Master Lock, Super Bowl VIII, 1974 (Credit: Master Lock via YouTube) (Credit: Master Lock via YouTube) This Master Lock ad from Super Bowl VIII in 1974 shows one of its locks holding despite being shot through its center by a high-powered rifle.

Xerox, Super Bowl X, 1976 (Credit: Xerox via YouTube) (Credit: Xerox via YouTube) In this Xerox ad from Super Bowl X in 1976, a monk named Dominic seeks out a then-newfangled Xerox machine to make copies of religious documents.

Wendy's Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 (Credit: Wendy's via YouTube) (Credit: Wendy's via YouTube) In this Wendy's Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 commercial "Where's the Beef?" a question asked by actress Clara Peller in 1984 became one of the most popular catchphrases of the decade.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) A Budweiser commercial produced after 9/11. It aired only once, during Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002. This one-minute commercial features the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horses running across snow-covered ground into New York City, where they stop to gaze at the Statue of Liberty and the city's skyline before lowering their heads on bended knees in a gesture of respect.

Bud Light Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 (Credit: Bud Light via YouTube) (Credit: Bud Light via YouTube) In this Bud Light 2002 Super Bowl XXXVI commercial, a man and a woman are in their home and the man runs upstairs and jumps on the bed, only to slide right out the window due to its satin sheets.

BMW, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 (Credit: BMW via YouTube) (Credit: BMW via YouTube) Former "Today" show hosts Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel team up in this ad for an electric BMW model, first aired during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) When a desperate director needs a movie star dog to cry, he instructs the dog to think of his worst day, in this Super Bowl XXXIV ad from 2000.

Bud Light, Super Bowl XL, 2006 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) In this Bud Light ad from Super Bowl XL in 2006, a guy installs a revolving secret kitchen wall to hide his refrigerator full of Bud Light -- with not-too-successful results.

Dodge Ram, Super Bowl XLVII, 2013 (Credit: Dodge via YouTube) (Credit: Dodge via YouTube) In this 2013 Super Bowl XLVII ad for Dodge Ram trucks, the late broadcaster Paul Harvey narrates his ode to the American farmer.

Doritos, Super Bowl XLIII, 2009 (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) (Credit: Doritos via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XLIII ad from 2009, a man uses a snow globe, which he calls his "crystal ball," to determine whether his office will get free Doritos.

Fedex, Super Bowl XLII, 2008 (Credit: Fedex via YouTube) (Credit: Fedex via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XLII 2008 ad, a company's decision to enlist carrier pigeons to transport their packages instead of FedEx has disastrous results.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXX, 1996 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XXX 1996 ad, two groups of Budweiser Clydesdales square off in a football game.

Tabasco, Super Bowl XXXII, 1998 (Credit: Tabasco via YouTube) (Credit: Tabasco via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XXXII 1998 commercial, a guy on his porch eats a slice of Tabasco-filled pizza, a mosquito bites him. Moments later, the insect goes up in flames.

Coca-Cola, Super Bowl XLII, 2008 (Credit: Coca-Cola via YouTube) (Credit: Coca-Cola via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XLII 2008 commercial, two parade floats, Stewie from Family Guy and Underdog, battle it out for a Coca-Cola. Neither ends up prevailing.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) In this Budweiser commercial for Super Bowl XXXVII 2003, an equine football game is slowed to a crawl as the referee, played by an actual zebra, visits the replay booth.

Nissan, Super Bowl XXXI, 1997 (Credit: Nissan via YouTube) (Credit: Nissan via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XXXI commercial from 1997, talking pigeons attempt to dive bomb a brand new Nissan as "Highway to the Danger Zone" plays in the background.

Monster.com, Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999 (Credit: Monster.com via YouTube) (Credit: Monster.com via YouTube) In this Monster.com ad from Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999, a handful of kids explain what desperate measures they're willing to take in order to climb the corporate ladder.

Pepsi, Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) A Coca-Cola driver and a Pepsi driver meet in a diner on a snowy night in this Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 commercial. They hit it off for a while, then things go terribly wrong.

Nike, Super Bowl XXVI, 1992 (Credit: Nike via YouTube) (Credit: Nike via YouTube) In this classic Nike commercial for Super Bowl XXVI, 1992, Michael "Air" Jordan starred with Bugs Bunny, who put on his sneakers and became "Hare Jordan" as the pair defeated a team of cartoonish losers.

E-Trade, Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000 (Credit: E-Trade via YouTube) (Credit: E-Trade via YouTube) This ad from Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000,features a dancing chimpanzee and a winking admission from E-Trade that the company wasted $2 million on a Super Bowl commercial.

Pepsi, Super Bowl XXX, 1996 (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) (Credit: Pepsi via YouTube) This Pepsi commercial from Super Bowl XXX, 1996, features a Coca-Cola delivery man unwisely deciding he would like to sample the competition's product and the whole cooler of cans falls out.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXIII, 1989 (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) (Credit: Budweiser via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XXIII, 1989 commercial teams of anthropomorphic Budweiser and Bud Light bottles play football. Long Islander Bob Costas does the play-by-play.

McDonalds, Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 (Credit: McDonalds via YouTube) (Credit: McDonalds via YouTube) In this Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 commercial, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan play in a spectacular head-to-head shooting contest in this McDonald's spot. "Off the expressway, over the river, through the window, off the floor, nothing but net."