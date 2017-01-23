Super Bowl halftime shows: Most memorable of all time
2013's fleeting Destiny's Child reunion and 2004's epic wardrobe malfunction may still be top-of-mind, but long before Beyoncé and Janet Jackson took the Super Bowl stage, artists like Michael Jackson and Diana Ross set the bar high for the halftime show -- turning NFL's biggest game into a must-watch event even for non-football fans. Take a look back at some of the most unforgettable performances, for better or for worse.
Michael Jackson(Credit: AP)
Michael Jackson, 1993: The superstar's performance of "Billie Jean" marked the start of the blockbuster halftime show era. He concluded with "Heal the World" surrounded by 3,500 youngsters, as a blow-up globe deployed on the 50 yard line.
Diana Ross(Credit: AP)
Diana Ross, 1996: She left the stage in a helicopter!
Aerosmith & ‘N Sync with Britney Spears(Credit: AP)
Aerosmith & 'N Sync with Britney Spears, 2001: Mary J. Blige and Nelly also joined in for "Walk This Way," delivering the first of the crazy, attention-grabbing halftime shows, for which Britney wore tube socks on her arms.
ADVERTISEMENT
U2(Credit: AP)
U2, 2002: The first halftime show after 9/11, "MLK/Where the Streets Have No Name" was a moving tribute to those killed in the terrorist attacks, running a list of victims on a huge screen behind the band as it performed.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake(Credit: Donald Miralle)
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, 2004: Their performance of "Rock Your Body" gave us the most infamous wardrobe malfunction of all time.
Paul McCartney(Credit: AP)
Paul McCartney, 2005: The Super Bowl's reaction to the Janet Jackson controversy? This Beatle's "Live and Let Die," which gave way to more single-artist halftime shows with tried-and-true stars. He signed off with "Hey Jude," during which the 84,000 in attendance at Jacksonville's Alltel Stadium joined in.
Rolling Stones(Credit: AP)
Rolling Stones, 2006: Likely still scarred by the fall-out from the Justin/Janet debacle two years earlier, the broadcast used a five-second delay to mute parts of "Start Me Up" and "Rough Justice" they considered too sexually explicit.
Prince(Credit: AP)
Prince, 2007: "Purple Rain" was a stunning achievement in live musicianship for the event that typically uses pre-recorded backing tracks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band(Credit: AP)
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, 2009: "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" was part of an amazing display of rock power, and notable for The Boss' knees-first slide across the stage.
The Who(Credit: AP)
The Who, 2010: "Won't Get Fooled Again" was a climactic close to a powerful set complete with Pete Townshend's belly-baring windmills.
Black Eyed Peas(Credit: AP)
Black Eyed Peas, 2011: Notable because it was a total mess.
Madonna(Credit: AP)
Madonna, 2012: A disappointment from the Material Girl, who was overshadowed by M.I.A., who flashed her middle finger (and was later fined $1.5 million for doing so). LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green also joined her as less memorable pom-pom shaking cheerleaders for "Give Me All Your Luvin'."
Destiny's Child(Credit: AP)
Destiny's Child, 2013: Beyoncé delivered the rumored reunion fans of the late 2000s girl group were hoping for, but also made clear this was HER halftime show. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Bey on stage only briefly -- more as backup dancers than band mates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.