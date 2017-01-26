Hoping to avoid consumer backlash in the wake of one of the most divisive elections in recent American history, Super Bowl LI advertisers are seeking a safe middle ground scrubbed of any political overtones, according to industry experts.

That means more humor, more patriotism, more animals — the usual — but fewer celebrity pitches or ads that, unintentionally or not, echo campaign themes from 2016.

Experts say that while most Super Bowl ads remain shrouded in secrecy — a sharp reversal from years past, when the majority of ads were pre-released — they say at least one strategy does appear universal: no controversy.

“Advertisers are going to be very careful about not alienating millions of consumers,” says Charles Taylor, professor of marketing at Villanova University’s School of Business and an expert on Super Bowl advertising. “Everybody is so sensitive to that this year.”

“We will see advertisers taking risks to stand out because it is such a cluttered environment,” Taylor adds, but “mass advertisers with big brands and millions of customers will want to avoid at all costs [celebrities] that viewers would pick up as either Democrat or Republican.”

“The creatives [commercials] we’ve seen so far haven’t had any political hints,” according to a spokesman for iSpot.TV, which compiles a vast database of national commercials, including Super Bowl ones.

Anheuser-Busch, which continues to maintain beer and alcohol commercial exclusivity in the game, will spotlight a new tag, “Famous Among Friends.” But another theme, “Celebrate Ambition,” will spotlight the immigration of company co-founder Adolphus Busch to the U.S. from Germany in 1857.

Jason Deland, founding partner of New York-based Anomaly, which created some of the Bud ads, recently told Advertising Age that avoiding all political themes will be difficult: “The country has been fixated on [politics] for a while, so it only makes sense that some themes we saw during the election will make their way into Super Bowl spots. Sometimes the Super Bowl is a reflection of culture.”

However, one advertiser has already courted political controversy. 84 Lumber, a building supplies giant based south of Pittsburgh, submitted a commercial to Fox that featured a wall that was preventing workers from entering the U.S. (84 Lumber’s Super Bowl commercial is about recruitment). Fox rejected the commercial.

The agency that made the ad — Pittsburgh-based Brunner — revised the commercial, while agency CEO Michael Brunner said in a statement that the lumber company “challenged us to create a 90-second spot that would tell the world who 84 is and what they stand for — a company looking for people with grit, determination and heart, no matter who they are, where they come from or what they look like.” He said the “full story” will be “released online” — an indication that the wall ad isn’t quite gone yet.

