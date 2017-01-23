Soap-opera icon Susan Lucci will preside over an “All My Children” cast reunion on the Hallmark Channel morning show “Home & Family.”
People magazine said Monday that Garden City resident Lucci, 70, will guest co-host for a week beginning Jan. 30, and that on the Feb. 2 edition her former castmates Peter Bergman, Kim Delaney, Laurence Lau, Eden Riegel, Kathleen Noone, Eva LaRue, John Callahan, Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison will join her.
“It’s going to be so exciting to see so many of the people I worked with, love and admire,” Lucci said in a press announcement previewed by People. “We all haven’t been together since ‘All My Children’ went off ABC” in 2011.
The actress played the tempestuous Erica Kane, whom TV Guide called “unequivocally the most famous soap opera character in the history of daytime TV.”
Lucci most recently starred in the Lifetime series “Devious Maids.”
