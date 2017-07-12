Tamron Hall, former host and co-anchor of “Today’s” third hour, is developing a live daytime talk show with Weinstein Television, according to trade reports Wednesday. The show — which does not yet have distribution agreements with either stations or networks — is expected to be taped before a live studio audience.
Hall left NBC News in February after Megyn Kelly joined the network, ostensibly to host a 9 a.m. show in lieu of Hall’s “Today” edition. NBC Tuesday confirmed Kelly’s show will launch Sept. 25, and also will have a live audience.
According to a statement on Variety’s website, Harvey Weinstein, co-chair of the Weinstein Company, called Hall “an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting.”
Per Variety, both will “collaborate” on other unscripted shows, too.
