Say it ain’t so: News broke last week that CBS was thinking about creating a reboot of “The Honeymooners,” the classic sitcom about Jackie Gleason’s Brooklyn bus driver, Ralph Kramden. You don’t mess with a classic, as viewers will see when WPIX/11 again airs its “Honeymooners” marathon (starting at 11 p.m. Saturday) of the classic 39 episodes from the 1955-56 season. Needless to say, it’s a priceless show, but here are five salient financial numbers we’ve learned from watching (and watching and watching) over the years.

$0

The amount of money Ralph took home after blowing the first question on “The $99,000 Answer” quiz show by saying Ed Norton wrote “Swanee River.”

39 cents

The Kramdens’ most recent electric bill

$1.50

Initiation fee to join the Raccoon Lodge

$62

Weekly salary of both Kramden and Norton

$200

The amount Ralph needs to buy 2,000 Handy Housewife Helpers (the amazing device that does everything, including coring a apple) to hawk on TV.