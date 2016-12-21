Say it ain’t so: News broke last week that CBS was thinking about creating a reboot of “The Honeymooners,” the classic sitcom about Jackie Gleason’s Brooklyn bus driver, Ralph Kramden. You don’t mess with a classic, as viewers will see when WPIX/11 again airs its “Honeymooners” marathon (starting at 11 p.m. Saturday) of the classic 39 episodes from the 1955-56 season. Needless to say, it’s a priceless show, but here are five salient financial numbers we’ve learned from watching (and watching and watching) over the years.
$0
The amount of money Ralph took home after blowing the first question on “The $99,000 Answer” quiz show by saying Ed Norton wrote “Swanee River.”
39 cents
The Kramdens’ most recent electric bill
$1.50
Initiation fee to join the Raccoon Lodge
$62
Weekly salary of both Kramden and Norton
$200
The amount Ralph needs to buy 2,000 Handy Housewife Helpers (the amazing device that does everything, including coring a apple) to hawk on TV.
