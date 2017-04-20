The truth is still out there, darnit: Fox said a new edition of “The X-Files” will begin production this season, with a 10-episode “event” series to air during the 2017-2018 season. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will reprise their iconic roles, the network added.

In addition, Chris Carter — who created the original as well as the 2016 reboot — will return for this one as well.

“Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files,’ ” said Fox Broadcasting chief David Madden, in announcing the new season.

In fact, if memory serves, Mulder (Duchovny) and Scully (Anderson) were well beyond the business of sleuthing at the conclusion of last year’s “reboot” 10th season, which ended in February 2016. Mulder was near death from a virus, while Scully was standing somewhere in the middle of Washington, D.C., with an alien space craft hovering above, as she waited for — what? — Scotty to beam her up?

Critics howled at the cliffhanger and most weren’t particularly kind to the series, either. But viewers — to believe the numbers — lapped it all up. “The X-Files” reboot, which was a continuation of the classic series that wrapped in 2002, was one of broadcast TV’s standout successes of the year. Per Fox, it was “last season’s number two drama,” with a multiplatform audience averaging sixteen million viewers. Carter told Newsday at the time he hoped to continue the franchise, assuming the numbers held up. They did, indeed.

Fox offered no other details other than to say production would begin this summer.