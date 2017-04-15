TV shows filmed on Long Island
Did you know Orange is the New Black was filmed on Long Island? See which other shows have filmed nearby.
"Madame Secretary"(Credit: Randee Daddona)
Newsday's headquarters in Melville was transformed for a taping of the CBS show, "Madame Secretary" on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
It wasn't the first time the drama starring Tea Leoni used LI as a backdrop. Here, the star cheers her on-screen daughter during a soccer game at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa as the cast films scenes on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014.
"Kevin Can Wait"(Credit: CBS / Jeffrey Neira)
Kevin James' CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait" is shot in its entirety at Bethpage's Gold Coast Studios, becoming the first network prime-time series to originate from a Long Island-based facility.
"The Affair"(Credit: MCT / Steven Lippman)
The Showtime network series "The Affair" is not only generally set in Montauk, but features a character (Alison) who works at the area landmark and roadside Amagansett restaurant Lobster Roll. Other Long Island locations used include the Lynbrook Westwood LIRR train station and The Landmark in Port Washington.
"The Americans"(Credit: FX / Michael Parmelee)
"The Americans," the FX period drama centered on the Cold War, was partially filmed on Long Island, including scenes filmed on Corporate Drive at Zeckendorf Boulevard in Westbury and a scene at Eisenhower Park in 2013.
“Person of Interest”(Credit: Barry Sloan)
The CBS science fiction crime drama "Person of Interest" shot an exploding vehicle scene Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016, at Grumman Studios in Bethpage.
"Girls"(Credit: HBO / Mark Schafer)
Riz Ahmed joins Lena Dunham in the series finale of HBO's "Girls" for a scene filmed at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk in 2017.
Lena Dunham, center, actress, creator, and executive producer of the HBO series "Girls," visits with fans as filming for the HBO series gets under way in Greenport, on June 18, 2013.
"Royal Pains"(Credit: Chris Ware)
Co-stars Mark Feuerstein, who plays Dr. Hank Lawson, and Reshma Shetty, who plays Divya Katdare, in a "Royal Pains" scene filmed at a home in Sands Point on Thursday, June 5, 2014.
"The Leftovers"(Credit: Getty Images)
"The Leftovers," an HBO series, begins filming on Friday afternoon, May 2, 2014, in Malverne, where the neighborhood has been decorated for Christmas decor for the shoot, much to homeowners' delight.
"Orange Is the New Black"(Credit: Newsday)
Jodie Foster directed a scene for an episode of the popular Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black" at Riverhead's Suffolk Theater on Friday, Jan. 31, 2014.
Suffolk County's jail facilities in Riverhead also had a two-day role during filming of "Orange Is the New Black."
"The Blacklist"(Credit: Newsday)
NBC's "The Blacklist" films a scene under the Bayville Bridge on Wednesday, April 9, 2014.
"Masters of Sex"(Credit: Newsday)
Rob Anzalone and Jeff Wolk, the Manhattan residents who own the Lloyd Neck Harbor home used in Showtime's series about the husband-wife human sexuality researchers, give a look inside the house.
