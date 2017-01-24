The documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” (HBO, Jan. 30) profiles the folksy billionaire investor. The Oracle of Omaha is no stranger to TV: Here are five of his memorable TV appearances:
LOVING (1988) On this ABC soap opera, Buffett played a bartender (he did not have any lines) in a scene set in a restaurant. Thomas Murphy, chairman of Capital Cities-ABC, played a waiter and Agnes Nixon, the soap's creator, was the customer. (Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, was the largest shareholder of Capital Cities-ABC, which then owned the network.)
ALL MY CHILDREN (1991, 2008) In his first appearance on this ABC soap, Buffett advised Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) how to run her cosmetics business. Seventeen years later, he returned to Pine Valley to aid Erica when she was arrested for “unintentional” insider trading.
LIBERTY’S KIDS (2003) Buffett voiced James Madison in this PBS animated series about the American Revolution.
THE OFFICE (2011) In the season finale, he was one of several celebrities who interviewed as a potential replacement for Michael Scott (Steve Carell) as manager of the Scranton office of Dunder Mifflin.
THE CELEBRITY APPRENTICE (2017) The contestants competed to make the best new creation from See’s Candies, a company owned by Berskhire Hathaway. The players flew to Omaha, where Buffett taste-tested the results.
