The question’s deceptively simple because an assumption could be made that he can do anything he wants. Wealthy, still outspoken, still primed for the fight, still very much the O’Reilly everyone has seen, heard, endured, or admired the past 20 years, he’s all still here.

What, in fact, is different is the nature of his departure from Fox News. By not releasing details of other “allegations” leveled against him in a report law firm Paul Weiss handed to 21st Century Fox chief James Murdoch on Wednesday morning -- details which ended O’Reilly’s long career at Fox -- the shadow of those allegations will follow him wherever he makes his next move. They could preclude the obvious next move -- another TV role.

Nevertheless, the right question still has to be this: What does O’Reilly want to do next? Let’s sort out the options:

Cable News: Anyone at the outset of any job hunt sticks to what they know best. O’Reilly was overseer of the most successful cable news program in cable TV history. That’s the only line he needs to put on his résumé. But a position on another network may already be blocked. If Fox made a determination that he should no longer be in its employ, then other cable networks -- particularly those owned by publicly traded companies -- may well come to the same determination. If not, they would have to explain why. Publicly traded companies answer -- at least theoretically -- to shareholders, who might object to someone fired elsewhere on sexual harassment allegations. Media companies (also theoretically) answer to employees and to consumers. They also may resist O’Reilly, particularly female ones.

Can a future in cable be entirely ruled out? If O’Reilly challenges the allegations in court, and they are found to be baseless, then that opens a door. What remains are the $13 million payouts made to five women at Fox News over the years, as reported by The New York Times, which led to his ouster. The door then probably closes again.

TV commentary: Could O’Reilly become a pundit, who offers his opinions to various outlets on various issues? Sure. Of course. This would appear to sidestep the issue that might hinder full-time employment in some places. But it’s also part-time work, and probably unsatisfying work for someone like O’Reilly. He’s an expansive personality -- someone not happy to be just another talking head on a four-way split screen.

Internet: The World Wide Web is welcoming to anyone, and was the second act for Glenn Beck and even Larry King. O’Reilly could set up a portal, start streaming, and head off into the wild blue yonder of internet journalism/pontificating. But back to the question, what does O’Reilly want? He’s a television broadcaster, and spent his entire career behind a camera -- local news, CBS News, “Inside Edition,” Fox News ... A move to the internet would offer instant access to his viewers -- but he also then becomes part of a vast, seething crowd of opionators.

TV and cable offered him an exclusive perch in an exclusive neighborhood -- beachfront property, to extend the analogy. By contrast, the Internet’s the equivalent of a post office box. Also consider O’Reilly’s natural constituency: Older viewers who like to watch their “Factor” at the same time every night, and who might find the internet a less appealing -- or more forbidding -- place to get their O’Reilly fix. His audience’s average age is the same age as O’Reilly, by the way (67).

Speaking/touring: O’Reilly has a series of speaking engagements (with Dennis Miller and Jesse Watters), including one at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in June, and at least so far, those appear to still be going forward. “The Spin Stops Here!” has even been sold out for weeks. A speaking career? Why not? Here’s one reason: It’s exhausting. Night after night, week after week ... planes, trains, automobiles, hotels. Speaking is a part-time gig, not a full-time one, but perhaps O’Reilly could figure out a balance -- one that would satisfy his need to work, and not grind him into dust in the process.

Books: O’Reilly’s a publishing machine and has been for years. The “Killing” series, “Culture Warrior,” “A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity,” “Old School: Life in the Safe Lane” (his most recent), even a children’s book. He has regular co-authors he works with (Martin Dugard) and longtime publisher Harper Collins has indicated it will stand by him. Some of these books have been turned into movies (on Fox-owned National Geographic Channel). O’Reilly-as-TV-producer could also be an option, and likely will continue to be.

Politics: O’Reilly has long called himself a “problem solver,” so why not solve problems the old-fashioned way, through the electorate? The harassment allegations remain an impediment but hardly a deal-breaker. Two presidents over the past quarter century were also dogged by harassment allegations, after all.

But O’Reilly has long said “no” to this question, in memoirs, interviews and wherever else the question has come up. Reason: He’s a self-styled populist who claims allegiance to no party. He could run as an Independent, or join a party (the GOP, let’s assume). His base would rally, he might even win. But consider: By disposition, O’Reilly is not a politician. He glad-hands no one, kisses no babies. He couldn’t fake it if he tried. Politics to a certain degree is also the art of compromise. The very word gets stuck in O’Reilly’s throat.

White House adviser: Yes, he’s known Donald Trump for many years, and yes, the president supported him vocally during his recent travails. But the White House is also a nest of various power bases, operated by those jockeying for proximity to the Oval Office. This seems like an ill fit for O’Reilly for all sorts of reasons. Plus, he’s a Long Island/New York kind of guy, not a Beltway one.

Retirement: The obvious option and the instantly obtainable one. O’Reilly has mused about this for years, but no one ever took him particularly seriously. He once told Newsday he had given retirement serious thought -- and that was in 2005. In his own words, O’Reilly is a lunchpail guy. He comes to work because he likes to come to work. He’s a working guy and always will be.

Here’s what he told Newsday: “I don’t need to do the show anymore I’m as famous as I need to be. I don’t like being famous. ... I can’t take my family and stay in a hotel, so what good is it? You have to worry about who’s looking at you -- are they taking your picture? Did you curse at this guy? If you nudge somebody’s bumper, are they going to sue you for $80?

“I never felt sorry for people like Lindsay Lohan in my life. I thought they were dopey little movie stars. Now I feel sorry for those people. That poor little girl is 19 and can’t leave the house without some idiot doing something.”

Nevertheless, while retirement might be a pleasing option for some 67-year-olds, it is not for this 67-year-old.