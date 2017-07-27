Patty Jenkins, fresh off her hit “Wonder Woman” movie, will direct the premiere and possibly additional episodes of the upcoming TNT series “One Day She’ll Darken.”
The cable network announced Thursday that her husband, author Sam Sheridan, will write all six scheduled episodes and be an executive producer alongside star Chris Pine.
Based on the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother to an African-American restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949, the drama features “Wonder Woman” co-star Pine as a present-day paparazzo delving into Hodel’s past and a connection to Los Angeles’ infamous Black Dahlia murder.
It is scheduled to shoot this fall.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.